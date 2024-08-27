CyberConnect (CYBER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.74 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00006091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market cap of $98.22 million and approximately $21.74 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.8029463 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $20,739,571.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

