Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $847.37. 1,067,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,130.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $955.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

