Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 632,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 150,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

