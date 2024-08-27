Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

