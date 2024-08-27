Cypress Capital Group Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.67. The firm has a market cap of $416.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

