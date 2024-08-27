Cypress Capital Group Sells 82 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Trading Up 3.1 %

American Tower stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.00. 1,803,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

