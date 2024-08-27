Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DBI)

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.