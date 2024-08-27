Daniel Ramos Sells 9,476 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

ALRM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 257,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,980,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

