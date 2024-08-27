David B. Kaplan Sells 36,059 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $5,277,234.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,346.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

