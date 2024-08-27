Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $16,079,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,662. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

