Dearborn Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 1,482,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

Read Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.