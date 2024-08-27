Dearborn Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.48. 419,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

