Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 3,421 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. 586,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

