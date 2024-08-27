Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

