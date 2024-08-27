Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.12. 5,308,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,952,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

