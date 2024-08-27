Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 128,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 61,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 118.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. 3,027,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

