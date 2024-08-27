Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $147.35. 1,613,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

