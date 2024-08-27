Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 253462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Defense Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

