Dentacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.09 (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $182,318.39 and approximately $15.09 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.