dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $5,332.03 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00101556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009514 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99974479 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,305.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

