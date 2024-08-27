Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. 372,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

