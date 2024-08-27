Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 409,291 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.13.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.