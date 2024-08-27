Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $36.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 14,380,503 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

