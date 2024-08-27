Diversified LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. 4,291,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

