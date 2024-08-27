Diversified LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 9,614,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

