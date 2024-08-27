DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $307.35 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00327438 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7,155,922.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

