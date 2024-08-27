DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,408,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 4,062,553 shares.The stock last traded at $127.71 and had previously closed at $128.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,447 shares of company stock worth $56,314,905 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

