Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 26.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 122,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

