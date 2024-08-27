DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 303.3% in August

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 303.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 14,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
