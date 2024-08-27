Dymension Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $320.55 million and $13.24 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,140,616 coins and its circulating supply is 200,256,791 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,116,212 with 200,211,714 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.67802867 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $13,840,553.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

