Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $5,745,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 1,727,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

