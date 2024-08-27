Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $318.41. The stock had a trading volume of 289,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average of $327.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.