Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,243,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,829. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

