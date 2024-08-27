Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.63. The stock had a trading volume of 266,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,569. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.