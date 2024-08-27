Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 541,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Eaton by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

