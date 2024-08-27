eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.52

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

eBullion Stock Up 149.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

