eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.52

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
eBullion Stock Up 149.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eBullion
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.