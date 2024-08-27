Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 591.2% in August

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,500 shares, a growth of 591.2% from the July 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 28.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Edible Garden Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 56,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The company has a market cap of $631,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.
Edible Garden Company Profile
