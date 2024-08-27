Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 591.2% in August

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,500 shares, a growth of 591.2% from the July 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 28.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Edible Garden Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 56,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,954. The company has a market cap of $631,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

