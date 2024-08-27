Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

