El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Acquires 43,161 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $586,557.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 364,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,694.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sardar Biglari acquired 62,329 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $838,948.34.

On Friday, August 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 62,362 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $777,654.14.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 180,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $424.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

