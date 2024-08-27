Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $797,088.21 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $797,088.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000919 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,345,855 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

