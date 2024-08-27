Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $952.74. 2,063,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,351. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $886.32 and a 200-day moving average of $813.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,122,141 shares of company stock valued at $991,938,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

