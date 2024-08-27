Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock worth $991,938,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE LLY traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $952.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,351. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $886.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $905.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
