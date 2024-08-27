Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $972.48 and last traded at $962.95. 1,300,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,079,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $950.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $887.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $907.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

