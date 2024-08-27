EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.