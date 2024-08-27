Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $369,777.16

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.89 or 0.00336601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.07 billion and $369,777.16 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.69328815 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $390,874.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

