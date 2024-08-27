ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 71.6% in August

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ENG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

