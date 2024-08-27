Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Up 666.0% in August

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, an increase of 666.0% from the July 31st total of 51,400 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91. Entero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

