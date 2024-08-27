Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading 2.4% Higher

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.86. 171,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,472,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

