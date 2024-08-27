EOS (EOS) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $76.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

