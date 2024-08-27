Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 66,900.0% in August

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 66,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 50,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.